United Way of Acadiana Bucket Brigade fundraiser is underway

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- News 10 is once again helping the United Way of Acadiana with their annual Bucket Brigade fundraising campaign. Last year they raised $70,000 hope to exceed that number this year.

This is the second year the Bucket Brigade is underway and these buckets serve as a vehicle to personalize exactly how we live united against the issues that matter the most to us.

The challenging economy has impacted United Way of Acadiana. As they’ve seen a large decline in fundraising over the past three years. In response, Bucket Brigade was created to help United Way continue to provide their services to the community. The organization is gathering 120 ambassadors raise $1,000. The goal? To raise $120,000, but overall, allow the community to get involved and be creative.

“We fight for everyone in this community, but we need help in order to do that,” said Elsa Dimitriadis, the marketing and communications director for United Way of Acadiana. We have so many packed partners.. Those are our community partners and they rely on us also to have successful fundraising. So really when you help united way, you help the entire community,” she added.

The United Way of Acadiana is encouraging more small business to be a part of this initiative.