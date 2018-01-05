Grand Coteau police name teen person of interest in Friday night shooting

GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY) One person is in stable condition after a shooting in Grand Coteau Friday night and police say a teenage suspect is on the run.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Police say the unidentified victim was airlifted to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

A suspect, 17 year old James Antonio Charles, has been identified and according to police fled on foot following the shooting.

He should be considered armed, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts shluld contact your local law enforcement agency.

 

