NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Kylan Hardy of New Iberia.

Kaylan was last seen on December 29 and left her home sometime during the night.

She s described as a black female, 5’5″, weighting about 140 pounds.

Investigators believe Kaylan may still be in the New Iberia area.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711.