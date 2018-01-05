Louisiana has spent $1.3M to settle sexual harassment claims

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana has paid at least $1.3 million to settle more than two dozen sexual harassment claims since mid-2009.

Some of the allegations were made against college professors, judges and a former state lawmaker.

The money was paid through Louisiana’s self-insurance program, the Office of Risk Management. Data was provided to The Associated Press and other media outlets in response to public records requests.

Payments range from $5,500 for a claim involving a Grambling State University professor to $150,000 for a claim against a New Orleans judge.

A $50,000 payment was made to settle a claim against a Baton Rouge area lawmaker who resigned in 2013

The information doesn’t include details of the conduct alleged.