Nimbeaux’s restaurant closes after 17 years

The owners of Nimbeaux’s Restaurant have closed their Cajun restaurant after more than 17 years in business.

Jim and Wendy Babin made the announcement Tuesday on the Nimbeaux’s Instagram account.

“Jim and Wendy have decided to retire from the restaurant business,” the Nimbeaux’s social media post said. “We would like to thank our children, grandchildren, family, friends and all of Acadiana for giving us the privilege and honor of sharing our lives with you and for serving you. If we would have known 17 and a half years ago how difficult coming to this decision was, we would not have undertaken this venture. But like the song says, then we would have missed ‘the dance.’

“We love and appreciate you all.”

Attempts to reach the Babins were unsuccessful, but calls to the restaurant’s phone number redirect to a message about their retirement from the restaurant.

Nimbeaux’s opened its doors in July of 2000 on Industrial Parkway.

The restaurant — which has used the slogan “Can you find us?” since opening — offered a large menu but was best known for its fried catfish.

Nimbeaux’s moved in November of 2010 to a shopping center on Pinhook Road. The restaurant changed its slogan to “Can you find us now?”

Wendy Babin poured herself into cooking and serving her family’s Cajun recipes.

“For generations, the women in my family have produced some fantastic meals,” she said during a 2011 interview. “I learned under the sweet instruction of my mother. I am not a chef; I am a cook. Following a recipe is few and far between in my kitchen. The smells of the simmering ingredients lets me know what to add to make the meal just right for our customers.”

The Babins took pride in offering homestyle meals just like the ones Grandma or Mom used to make.

“I believe that everyone who walks through our door will sit down and taste the love that Wendy pours into her recipes,” Jim Babin said in the 2011 interview. “I often ask a person commenting on their wonderful meal this one question, ‘Can you feel the love?’ Love is poured into every stage of preparing your meal at Nimbeaux’s.”

The dance may be over, but the memories will live on.