Oh, baby! It’s king cake season!

Gerad Gruenig Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Gerald Gruenig/KLFY

DUSON, La. (KLFY)- It may be hard to believe, but carnival season starts tomorrow.

This morning on Passé Partout we visited with Crystal Weddings in Duson making king cakes.

The six-week king cake season is a grind for the crew at Crystal Weddings has been working through since 1979.

“Making king cakes is a labor a love and something they look forward to each and every year,” said Crystal Williams, owner of Crystal Weddings King Cakes.

If you’d like a Crystal King Cake you can find more information on how to get one on klfy.com

 

