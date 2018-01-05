Opelousas PD searching for theft suspect

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(Opelousas Police Department)

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Investigators with the Opelousas Police Department are in need of the public’s help identifying a suspect in reference to the theft of a wallet.

On December 11, this suspect was captured on video surveillance at a local business taking another customers wallet.

(Opelousas Police Department)

The male subject was then seen leaving in an older model Dodge Pickup truck pictured below.:

(Opelousas Police Department)

If you have any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of this subject, please contact Sgt. Crystal LeBlanc with the Opelousas Police Department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s