Opelousas PD searching for theft suspect

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Investigators with the Opelousas Police Department are in need of the public’s help identifying a suspect in reference to the theft of a wallet.

On December 11, this suspect was captured on video surveillance at a local business taking another customers wallet.

The male subject was then seen leaving in an older model Dodge Pickup truck pictured below.:

If you have any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of this subject, please contact Sgt. Crystal LeBlanc with the Opelousas Police Department.