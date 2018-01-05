Police seek public’s help in Crowley homicide investigation

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Crowley Police are reaching out to the public for help in their investigation in the murder of Howard Claiborne, one of the three victims of a recent Crowley shooting.

A few days before Christmas, two suspects opened fire in the 500 block of Dejean Circle.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard tells News 10 the investigation, which was originally on three counts of attempted homicide, has now been upgraded. When an arrest is made, the charges will be one count of homicide and two counts of attempted homicide.

Claiborne died on Thursday from the the multiple gunshot wounds he sustained on Dec. 22.

Despite the strides Crowley Police have made in the investigation, they say they need the public’s help, “You know if this was your child, your relative, your husband, your father, you would want someone stepping forward for you. And this family, in the midst of their grief, deserves the public’s participation. They need the public’s participation so they can have some type of closure,” says Broussard.

The chief encourages those who have information to reach out in order to bring some peace to the family of the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation and News 10 will continue to update as information becomes available.