Portion of Louisiana Avenue closing Monday for left turning lane construction

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – LCG’s Public Works Department has announced a lane closure in the Hub City needed for a road construction project.

Beginning Monday, January 8th at 7:00 a.m. the north and southbound inner lanes in the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue will be closed as road crews begin constructing left turning lanes in the median of Louisiana Avenue.

Director of Public Works, Mark Dubroc, says the closure will remain in effect until Friday, January 26th at 5:00 p.m.

Drivers are urged to proceed through the work zone with caution.