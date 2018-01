Related Coverage Local pastor housing Lafayette homeless at Motel 6

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Several men and woman stood hand-in-hand at the corner of Johnston Street and S. College Drive to make one statement- they are ready to work.

Many of them have recently completed rehabilitation programs and are off the streets, pastor and local activist Lawrence Levy said.

Participants Friday afternoon carried signs sharing their skills, talents and proof of worker eligibility.