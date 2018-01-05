Southern University official placed on leave amid sexual harassment allegations

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Lester Pourciau, associate vice president for human resources for the Southern University System, was placed on administrative leave effective Thursday, Jan. 4.

Officials received an EEOC complaint from an employee who has since separated from the University. The accusations detailed were sexual in nature. Per protocol, an internal investigation is pending.

“Every employee and student has the right to a safe, positive working and learning environment,” said Ray Belton, SU System president and Southern Baton Rouge chancellor. “We will do everything in our power to ensure such.

This includes not only training but an effective process to report alleged wrongdoing. As with any situation that affects our University family, we will remain as transparent as possible, and hold accountable any parties who have violated policies and procedures.”

All employees are required to take an annual ethics and sexual harassment training session, the university said. In addition, a Title IX ­training session — which includes topics related to sexual assault and stalking — will be offered to all employees and students later this year.