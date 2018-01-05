Space heater causes fire that destroys home on Carmel Drive

LAFAYETTE, La.(KLFY)- The Lafayette Fire Department is investigating a house fire at the corner of 12 Street and Carmel Drive.

According to LFD spokesman Alton Trahan, the occupants, couple and their three teenage boys, were inside the home when it caught fire.

No one was injured.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames were coming from several windows. Firefighters entered the house and located the fire in a back bedroom, Trahan said.

The blaze was distinguished within fifteen minutes, however the home was destroyed.

Fire officials determined that fire originated at the foot of the bed. A space heater was in the area of origin, investigators said, and it is believed to have caught the bedding on fire.

The fire was ruled an accident.

The Lafayette Fire Department advises extreme caution when using space heaters.

Plug directly in the wall.

Give then at least three feet of space.

Do not utilize extension cords.

Always turn heaters off when not in the room.

