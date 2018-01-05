UPDATE: Teen surrenders to police in Grand Coteau shooting Friday night

UPDATE: The teenage suspect wanted in connection with a shooting just after 7 p.m. Friday is now in custody, according to police.

17 year old James Antonio Charles surrendered to authorities Saturday morning.

Police say Charles is being held in the St. Landry Parish jail with no bond,

GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY) One person is in stable condition after a shooting in Grand Coteau Friday night and police say a teenage suspect is on the run.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Police say the unidentified victim was airlifted to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

A suspect, 17 year old James Antonio Charles, has been identified and according to police fled on foot following the shooting.

He should be considered armed, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts shluld contact your local law enforcement agency.