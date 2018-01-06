Louisiana State Police welcomes 27 new troopers, 4 assigned to Troop I in Lafayette

Baton Rouge, LA – Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 96th Cadet Class on Friday morning.
Twenty-seven cadets became Louisiana State troopers at graduation ceremonies held at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy and the BREC Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center in Baton Rouge.
Throughout their time at the Louisiana State Police Training academy, cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, traffic incident management, and leadership in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen.
Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state and participate in a 10-14 week field training program while supervised by a senior Louisiana State trooper.
The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:
Troop A – Baton Rouge
- Benjamin Friedmann
- Jeffrey Martin
Troop B – Kenner
- Scot Greig
- Sean LeBoeuf
- Jacob Pucheu
- Jacob Tolpi
Troop C – Gray
- Ryan Anderson
- Jamon Green
- Kelli LeBlanc
- Michael Milstead
Troop D – Lake Charles
- Ethan Kebodeaux
- Randy Walters
- Landry Willis
- Aubin Young
Troop E – Alexandria
- Trevor Blanchard
- Brian LaBorde
Troop F – Monroe
- George Harper
- Jason Henson
Troop G – Bossier City
- Colton Derrick
- Melissa George
- Michael Martinez
- Matthew Moore
Troop I – Lafayette
- Travis Blanchard
- Cecil Montet
- Andre Sigure
- Nathan Vanya
Troop L – Mandeville
- Andre Bezou