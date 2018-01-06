UPDATE: Arrest made in early morning shooting in Lafayette

UPDATE: Lafayette Police have made an arrest in shooting that happened Saturday morning on Beranda Street.

One person was injured in the shooting and transported to a local hospital.

Police say 32-year old Ronald James George of Lafayette has been arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center

Lafayette, La (KLFY) – Lafayette Police respond to an early morning shooting. Public Information Officer Corporal Bridgette Dugas reports that at approximately 5:12 a.m. Saturday police responded to the 100 block of Beranda Street in reference to shots fired.

Corporal Dugas says officers located a vehicle in a ditch with one male victim inside found shot. Dugas confirms the male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injury.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.