Weekend Forecast

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Recently pardoned former president Alberto Fujimori has taken to Twitter to make his first public remarks following his re…
Sponsored by:
Frank Bartley scored 16 points to lead three players in double figures and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball closed out the firs…
Dave Aranda, widely considered one of the top defensive minds in college football, has been given a contract extension and will remain LSU’s…
Advertisement
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.