20 hurt in overnight crash involving bus, 18-wheeler on I-10 near Grosse Tete

PORT ALLEN – A number of people were reportedly taken to multiple hospitals after a crash involving an 18-wheeler, a party bus and at least one other vehicle on I-10 East early Sunday morning, according to a report from WBRZ TV.

The incident was reported sometime after 2 a.m. between Grosse Tete and Port Allen.

20 people were taken to three different hospitals in the Baton Rouge area after the wreck.

Eastbound lanes of I-10 were shut down in the area of the crash until around 4:30 Sunday morning.

There is currently no word on what caused the crash or the conditions of the victims.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.