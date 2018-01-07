Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for gunmen who shot two people Sunday

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Viewer submitted

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Police are searching for the gunmen who shot two people Sunday on Shot Street near its intersection with Anderson Street.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Major Wendell Raborn said the two victims have been transported to Lafayette hospitals where their conditions are unknown at this time.

Wendell said detectives are still working to determine what motivated the shooting.

He said they believe it was not random because the victims are not cooperating.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at 337-369-3711.

 

