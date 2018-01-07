Mother dies, daughter and grandson injured in early morning fire

Published:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) – Investigators say combustible items placed too close to a wood stove ignited, causing a fire that resulted in the death of a Lake Charles woman and injuries to her daughter and grandson.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says investigators responded shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say Melancon had filled the stove with wood before retiring Friday night.

Authorities explain that it’s believed that extra wood pieces were placed too close to the stove and ignited. The home had no working smoke alarms.

