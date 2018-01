BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – The season for the recreational harvest of gray triggerfish will close for a month in Louisiana waters beginning Jan. 16.

The season opened Jan. 1 and will run through Jan. 15 before resuming on March 1.

NOAA Fisheries announced that new regulations are being enacted to help rebuild the gray triggerfish stock. The agency asked that Louisiana state waters remain closed for that rebuilding period.