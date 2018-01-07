State Police investigating fatal crash involving Monroe Police Officer

Monroe. La. – Louisiana State Police Troop F investigating an early morning fatal crash involving an on-duty Officer with the Monroe Police Department.

It happended shortly before 3:00 a.m., when Troop F responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of South 2nd and Winnsboro Road in Monroe.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that 26-year-old Officer Christopher Beaudion was traveling south on South 2nd in his assigned Ford Crown Victoria when, for reasons still under investigation, he veered to the left.

Police say his vehicle then traveled across both northbound lanes and struck a tree.

Beaudion was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office, according to police.

A routine toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

The body of the deceased was sent for an autopsy and results are pending.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting in this investigation, and the crash remains under investigation.