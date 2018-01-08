2 arrested after road rage incident in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Saturday morning road rage incident turned into shots being fired at a vehicle on Interstate 10 near Rayne, according to Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson.

The incident occurred around 2:00 am.

According to Gibson, deputies received a call regarding a vehicle being operated in a reckless manner.

Gibson said the caller advised that the driver of the vehicle was using profane language before firing several shots at another vehicle.

According to Gibson, two rounds struck the vehicle in the bumper and side mirror.

No injuries were reported and deputies were able to stop the suspect’s vehicle.

The passenger, 25 year old Jordan Provost of Jennings was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on two counts of attempted second degree murder.

The driver, 26 year old Aaronton Williams, also from Jennings was booked on outstanding warrants.

According to Gibson, additional charges are pending in this matter.