California sanctuary has white tiger cub seized in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – A California sanctuary for exotic animals is caring for a white tiger cub that was seized in Louisiana.

Director Bobbi Brink tells The New Orleans Advocate the 5-month-old animal was malnourished, lethargic and had ringworm when it arrived Dec. 22.

She and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries permits director Melissa Collins say a current investigation keeps them from saying who owned it.

Brink said the cub’s now doing well.

It’s at Lions, Tigers & Bears, a Big Cat and Exotic Animal Rescue in Alpine, California.

Brink said her organization made a 6,200-mile trip for the cub and five bears from Alabama and North Carolina.

It’s illegal for Louisiana residents to own tigers or other exotic animals. The law has exceptions for organizations including zoos, university mascots and traveling circuses.