Criminal Chief Deputy Scott Anslum sworn in as St. Mary Parish Sheriff

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Monday, January 8, 2018, Scott Anslum stood with patrol deputies, detectives, and administrators to take the oath of office for Sheriff of St. Mary Parish.

The oath was administered by Assistant District Attorney Anthony Saleme of the 16th Judicial District.

Sheriff Scott Anslum dedicated his life to the profession of law enforcement beginning his service to the people of St. Mary Parish 25 years ago in Baldwin. He joined the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in 1998 as a patrol deputy. a press release states.

Retiring Sheriff, Mark Hebert, announced that he would be stepping down to spend time with his wife, Jill, who is battling a serious illness.

“I am confident that Scott Anslum has the experience, intelligence and leadership skills to continue our work of making the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office the best in Louisiana. I am also confident that the entire St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office will stand with him to continue the great tradition of this office,” Hebert said.