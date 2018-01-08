Flag raising ceremony officially kicks-off Mardi Gras season for Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- It’s that time of year again in the Hub City. At Lafayette City Hall, officials will hold their annual Flag Raising Ceremony for Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association.

Beginning at 8:30 A.M., the Greater Southwest Louisiana Association will join city officials, such as, Mayor-President Joel-Robideaux to set the tone for the season. Roubideaux says Mardi Gras season is always something to look forward to.

This ceremony initiates the start of the Mardi Gras festivities. The Krewe of Rio is scheduled for Saturday, February the 4th, to kick off the celebrations.