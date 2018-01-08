Lafayette Sheriff’s office seeks tips after $16,000 ring stolen from business

Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department are seeking tips from the public after a ring valued at $16,115 was stolen last month from a business in the 700 block of E. Gloria Switch Road.

The sheriff’s office spokesman John Mowell described the ring as a ladies 14 karat gold custom designed and crafted right ring finger channel set with bead prong diamonds and bright cut accents.

Mowell said the ring has an appraised value of $16,115.00.

Anyone with information about the ring can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 337 232-9211 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337 232-TIPS (8477).