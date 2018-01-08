Louisiana announces start date for filing 2017 state taxes

The Louisiana Department of Revenue has announced the date when it will begin accepting 2017 state individual tax returns.

According to LDR, Louisiana residents can begin filing their tax returns on Monday, January 29. Officials noted it is the same date the IRS will start accepting 2017 federal income tax returns. Louisiana income tax returns are due May 15.

State officials added that enhanced security measures have been implemented to protect taxpayers from identity theft and other types of tax fraud.

According to officials, those hoping for speedy returns are encouraged to file electronically through Louisiana File Online, the state’s free web portal.

