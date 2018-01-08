NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A new statue of Pope John Paul II stands in New Orleans’ French Quarter, in front of the cathedral where he celebrated Mass in 1987.

Pope John Paul II is the only sitting pope to walk New Orleans’ streets.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans donated the statue for the city’s tricentennial.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that Archbishop Gregory Aymond celebrated a special Mass in the cathedral before Sunday’s unveiling.

John Paul II was pope from 1978 until his death in April 2005.

The 6-foot-tall marble statue was carved in Italy by Franco Assesandrini. It shows Pope John Paul II with a little boy who’s reaching up to him and a girl whose hands are clasped in prayer.

Pope Francis blessed the statue Nov. 15 in St. Peter’s Square.