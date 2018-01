BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) The Breaux Bridge Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects wanted for armed robbery.

According to Police Chief Rollie Cantu, the robbery happened Sunday when the suspects walked into the hotel lobby of the Microtel Inn at 2280 Rees St , presented a handgun and demanded money.

Cantu said the suspects got away with an unknown amount of cash and fled in a white pick-up truck. Anyone with information or can identify these two black males should contact the police department at 337-332-2186.