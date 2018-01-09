Baton Rouge man accused of ‘peeping tom’ facing several charges

Baton Rouge, La (Local33)(Fox44) – A Baton Rouge man is facing peeping tom charges after deputies say he tried looking through a woman’s window on multiple occasions.

According to court documents, Mathieu Forgues attempted peer in the windows a woman’s home near Preservation Way in early December. The first time, the woman saw Forgues peeping through her window and called police.

Court documents allege Forgues returned in early January after the victim had installed security cameras. The victim was alerted to someone outside of her window and with the help of the security footage, deputies were able to identify the man as Mathieu Forgues.

Forgues was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail on a count of peeping tom, stalking and criminal trespassing.