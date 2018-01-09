Crowley Police, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies searching for suspects in felony tire theft

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Crowley Police along with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help in finding the suspect or suspects that took all of the tires and rims off of a dually truck.

Officers say that the felony theft happened on December 19 in the 19400 block of Crowley Eunice Hwy.

The suspect or suspects involved removed all of the tires and rims from a white 2014 Dodge Ram Dually and placed the truck on blocks.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Acadia Parish Crimestoppers at 789-TIPS.