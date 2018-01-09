Drew Brees ‘We have the best fans in the world’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The Saints sealed the deal Sunday night, securing their spot in the NFC Divisional Playoff game this Sunday.

While the fans are cheering on the team’s success, the players say the fans are a big reason they’ve made it this far.

The electricity that Who Dat Nation brings to the Mercedes Benz Superdome is indescribable.

From cheering on their team to putting the pressure on the opponents, the Saints know they wouldn’t be where they are today without them.

“You try to enjoy, you try to enjoy as many of these moments as possible,” said Quarterback Drew Brees, “because, you know, it’s not going to last forever.”

From the chanting to the screaming and everything in between, there’s no denying the power of Who Dat Nation.

“We have the best fans in the world,” said Brees, “I know everybody says that but we really do.”

Home field advantage isn’t just about knowing your venue.

The momentum the fans give their team, and the distraction they provide the opponents can be a game changer.

“In this venue,” explained Brees, “this atmosphere that’s created here when we’re rolling like we have been in the past and certainly the last two games here at home, our fan base has created an electric atmosphere.”

An atmosphere that couldn’t be ignored Sunday night, one that the Saints won’t have in Minnesota when they take on the Vikings.

“Defensively there’s going to be a lot of noise,” said Linebacker Manti Teo, “but noise makes us calm, and we have a quarterback that has been in that situation many times.”

Teo knows that while the atmosphere won’t be the same as it is in the Superdome, Who Dat Nation will still find their way to US Bank Stadium and make noise for their team.

“Obviously we would like to have the energy that the fans would bring,” said Teo, “it helps us, it carries us, but you know not having them in Minnesota, I mean I already know Who Dat Nation travels so it’s still going to be kind of loud in there.”