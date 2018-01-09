Executive Chef Peter Sclafani cooks Spaghetti & Meatballs in the Passe Partout kitchen

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Executive Chef Peter Sclafani stopped by the Passe Partout kitchen to cook another one of his signatures dishes.

Here’s the full recipe:

Chef Peter’s New Meatballs

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground pork

4 ounces salt pork, ground

2 cups onion, peeled and chopped

½ cup green onions, sliced

½ cup flat leaf Italian parsley, stemmed & chopped

½ cup Romano cheese, grated

1 cup Ritz cracker crumbs

1 cup French bread, ½ ” cubed

4 eggs

1 Tablespoons sea salt

½ Tablespoon ground black pepper

¾ cup Ricotta cheese, drained

¼ cup heavy cream

1 ½ teaspoons oregano

1 ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Combine all the ingredients together in a large mixing bowl and mix gently until well incorporated. Measure out 1 cup of mix and form into balls. Place on a parchment lined sheet pan. Bake for 30 minutes or until done.

Chef Peter’s Tomato Sauce

2 Tablespoons olive oil

2 cups onions, peeled & chopped

1 Tablespoon garlic, peeled & chopped

2 bay leaves

6 ounces tomato paste

28 ounce can diced San Marzano tomatoes

28 ounce can San Marzano tomato puree

1 quart chicken stock

1 Tablespoon dry oregano

1 Tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped

1 Tablespoon sea salt

½ Tablespoon fresh ground black pepper

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

In a large heavy bottomed Dutch oven, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onions and cook for about 4 minutes, or until the onions have softened and begun to turn clear. Stir in the garlic and the bay leaves and cook for one minute. Add the tomato paste and fry in the olive oil until the paste begins to separate. Add the diced tomatoes and the tomato puree and stir to combine. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the oregano, rosemary, salt, black pepper and crushed red pepper. Cook another 10 minutes and taste for seasoning.