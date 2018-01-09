Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies searching for man wanted in connection with shooting that injured two

IBERIA PARISH, La (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a man wanted in connection with a Sunday shooting that left 2 men wounded.

According to Major Wendell Raborn, Kenneth Gauthier is wanted on 2 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Raborn says that officers believed that on Sunday, Gauthier used an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle to shoot at a vehicle near the intersection of Anderson and Shot Streets that wounded the driver and a nearby pedestrian.

Gauthier should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information can call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 369-3711 or the Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.