Katharine Drexel Elementary School lock down lifted

UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted.

According to Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou, officers and deputies found a few people matching the description and clothing, but none of them had any weapons.

Original story

BROUSSARD, LA. (KLFY) – Katharine Drexel Elementary School is currently on lockdown as Broussard Police search for a person reportedly seen near the area with a firearm.

Chief Brannon Decou tells News 10 that a resident reported to police that a black male wearing dark colored jeans and a navy blue jacket was seen walking with a firearm near the intersection of St. De Porres Street and Albertson Parkway.

Joe Craig with the Lafayette Parish School System tells News 10 that a parent in the neighborhood saw the individual run across the campus and reported it to police.

Craig says the School Resource Officer from Broussard Middle School has been moved to the Elementary school to provide assistance.

He also says that students who were still arriving on campus as the lockdown was put in place were accompanied onto campus with police assistance and are safely there.

News 10 will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as new information becomes available.