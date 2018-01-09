Louisiana ACLU speaks out on arrest at School Board meeting

Related Coverage Abbeville Police Department issues statement after teacher arrest

NEW ORLEANS – The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana issued the following statement regarding a video showing the arrest of Deyshia Hargrave at a Vermilion Parish School Board Meeting.

“Deyshia Hargrave’s expulsion from a public meeting and subsequent arrest are unacceptable and raise serious constitutional concerns. The Constitution prohibits the government from punishing or retaliating against people for expressing their views, and the fact that a schoolteacher was arrested at a public meeting of the school board is especially troubling. The ACLU of Louisiana will continue to investigate this incident and defend the constitutional rights of all Louisianans. We urge anyone whose rights have been violated to contact us.”

Hargrave has bonded out of jail.