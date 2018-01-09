Steve Bannon out as executive chairman at Breitbart News after Trump rebuke

(CBS News)- Embattled former White House strategist Steve Bannon has stepped down as the chairman of Breitbart News, the website announced Tuesday.

According to a statement published on the site, Bannon and the company “will work together on a smooth and orderly transition.”

His ouster comes after President Trump publicly split with Bannon over comments the former chief strategist made in a new book from Michael Wolff, “Fire and Fury: Inside Trump’s White House.” In the book, Bannon called Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower in June 2016 “treasonous.” Mr. Trump disavowed Bannon after those remarks emerged, saying his former chief strategist had “lost his mind” and marginalized Bannon’s role in his campaign and presidency.

Bannon later said he regretted his remarks, but that wasn’t enough to win back Mr. Trump.

It’s unclear what will happen next to Bannon, who joined Breitbart in 2012. It’s also unclear who might take his place at Breitbart.