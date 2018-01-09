Vermilion Parish teachers discuss action following arrest of colleague

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Association of Educators met with about 100 teachers from around the parish Tuesday night for about two hours on how they plan to respond to the arrest of one of their own.

Suzanne Breaux, President of Vermillion Association of Educators said, “We had an open forum where there were questions and answers. We did speak a little bit because we wanted to get a feel for what the teachers across the district were feeling.”

School teacher Deyshia Hargrave was arrested for resisting an officer and remaining after forbidden.

Hargrave spoke out at a school board meeting Monday night about teacher pay and a salary increase for the superintendent.

“We really didn’t discuss the superintendent’s raise tonight because it was more about Deyshia. I think it’s been around 11 years since teachers in Vermillion Parish have gotten a permanent pay raise,” Breaux told us while explaining what was discussed in the meeting that was closed to the public.

During the meeting Tuesday night the group came up with a plan of action on how to respond.

Breaux said, “We’re going to have a rally. Educators, community members, and parents are all invited. Its this Thursday at 3:45 p.m. in Magdalen Square were gonna come together and stand behind Deyshia and to support her and her decision of not being silent.”

Hargrave’s arrest has also gained the attention of the ACLU.

The assistant director issued a statement saying, in part, “the teacher arrest was unconstitutional,” and “the ACLU will continue to investigate the incident.”