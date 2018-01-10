Benefit concert held for injured Deputy Nick Tullier

WAFB Published:
Governor John Bel Edwards attended the benefit concert for Deputy Tullier (Photo Credit: WAFB)

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) – As Baton Rouge keeps a close eye on the progress made by injured deputy, Nick Tullier, a crowd of supportive residents and some talented musicians found yet another way to help out.

Tuesday night at the Baton Rouge Marriott Hotel, an auction and benefit concert were held for Deputy Tullier. Even Governor John Bel Edwards showed up to support Tullier.

Tullier just moved out of a rehab facility in Galveston, Texas to an apartment in Houston.

“It’s always good for the community to come together and rally around support Nick Tullier, the law enforcement community, but the family members. James and Mary, mother and father, and the fiancee, who have spent so much time over the last year and a half caring for him,” said Edwards.

It’s not yet known how much concert organizers raised for the Tullier family, but we’ll update this story when we get those figures.

