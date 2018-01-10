Bunkie man charged with two counts of first degree rape of a child

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Over the weekend, St. Landry Parish deputies were called to a local hospital regarding an injured child.

During their investigation, detectives determined that the victim, who is under the age of 10, was sexually assaulted.

Fillmore Wright Jr. 39, reportedly admitted to assaulting the child during an interview with detectives, St. Landry Parish Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.

The victim knew the suspect, Guidroz said.

“Parents should always talk their kids and always have a watchful eye on anyone who is around their children,” the sheriff said in a statement.

Wright was booked on a $150,000 bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s