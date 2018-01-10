Deadline for obtaining Real ID in Louisiana has been extended

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) – AT Westwego City Hall, officials spent part of the afternoon passing out worksheets, informing those waiting at the office of motor vehicles about the Read ID Extension.

The Department began issuing Real ID credentials back in 2016. It’s part of a larger effort by the federal government to increase security, monitoring travelers on domestic flights and people looking to enter federal buildings.

“All of those documents you’re providing, the government really already has them, but this is a repository thing that you now have this real ID, and are able to federally enter into that airplane and also federal buildings,” St. Germain said.

The Real ID has a gold circle cut out on the top right hand side. The Non-Real ID does not.

Those who don’t have a Real ID have some extra time to get their own. Diana Ayro from Westwego plans on getting hers soon.

“I think it’s a good idea. I think we should have more than one ID for different things,” Ayro said.

You will have until October 10th of 2018 to get the Real ID. After that you won’t be able to fly domestically unless you have a passport with you.

Oliver James who is traveling back to Baton Rouge from Atlanta feels the Real ID is simply a waste of time.

“I don’t see the purpose of that. They got records of you once you get an ID anyway. If police or anybody stop you, if they run a check on you, all of that’s going to come up.”

Whether you agree with it or not, come this fall, a Real ID will be a real issue at the security checkpoint.