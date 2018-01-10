Hargrave makes first public statement since arrest

Related Coverage FULL VIDEO: Vermilion Parish teacher makes public statement on her arrest

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – For the first time since her arrest Monday night, Vermilion Parish teacher Deyshia Hargrave addressed the public.

She issued a video statement on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

The video was released on the Louisiana Association of Educators Facebook page.

After a brief introduction, Deyshia Hargrave, the teacher who was arrested at a Vermilion Parish School Board meeting made her first statement since the arrest.

“I’m appalled at this and you should be too,” she said.

Hargrave goes on to talk about her upbringing. She says she was taught what’s right is right, and what’s wrong is wrong, and to speak out even if it doesn’t affect you.

“This particular issue directly involved with me, directly involved my students, my fellow educators and support staff: cafeteria workers, citizens outside of the school system, even,” Hargrave explained.

After thanking her students and her community for supporting her through the situation, she encouraged those affected to not let the conversation end with her.

“I’m hoping that you choose to speak out after seeing what happened to me and don’t let it become an intimidation to you. Let it be your strength because it’s slowly becoming mine,” she said.

She ended her message by advocating for the first amendment.

“Exercise your right to gather, to speak. A lot of people came before you work really hard to make sure that was there for you,” Hargrave advised

Since the arrest, the city prosecutor has stated he will not approve any charges against Hargrave.