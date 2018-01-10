“It’s sad what happened to her, she’s a really good person.” Parents talk about teacher removed from school board meeting

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) At Monday’s Vermilion Parish School Board meeting, Deyshia Hargrave was taken out in handcuffs by a deputy marshall, after raising concerns over Superintendent Jerome Puyau’s over $30,000 dollar salary raise, saying that teachers in the district haven’t gotten a raise in years.

Parents that we spoke to are in disbelief over how Hargrave was treated.

“It’s sad what happened to her, she’s a really good person,” said parent Meagan Hargrave. Megan and Deyshia are unrelated.

Whether outside of the carpool line at Rene A. Rost Middle school in Kaplan, or across social media, parents and other teachers describe Deyshia Hargrave as an excellent teacher.

“Deyshia’s an amazing teacher, a wonderful wonderful person. The kids love her,” Meagan Hargrave explains.

According to the middle school’s website, Deyshia Hargrave is an English and Language Arts teacher at Rene A. Rost middle school.

She also won the teacher of the year award at the school in 2016.

Deyshia’s a really good teacher. She teaches my son ELA in 5th grade. My son absolutely loves her. I think she goes above and beyond for these children over here”, says parent Abby Castille.

Castille adds: “I was heartbroken, I mean she’s a mother, she’s a teacher, a woman to be handled in that situation… it’s sad. It really is.”

There will be a special Abbeville City Council meeting on Thursday at 3 p.m. to approve a special event permit for the Vermilion Parish Association of Educators to hold “Support Deyshia Hargrave” in Magdalen Square.