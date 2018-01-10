Sheriff clarifies arresting agency on school board meeting incident

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Sheriff Michael Couvillon said it appears some people think the officer that made the arrest of a local teacher during a School Board meeting held on Tuesday works for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office because his office has been getting numerous anonymous phone calls, messages and emails regarding the incident.

According to the Sheriff, the officer, Reginald “Reggie” Hilts, who made the arrest while working security at the school board meeting is not a deputy Sheriff and has never worked for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Since the officer present at the school board meeting making the arrest works for the Abbeville City Marshal’s office, the Sheriff is asking the public to send their inquiries regarding this matter to:

Abbeville City Marshal’s Office

Vermilion Parish School Board

