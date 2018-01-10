Vermilion Parish superintendent, teacher salary break-down

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The major issue that Deyshia Hargrave disputed at Monday’s Vermilion Parish School Board meeting was the approval to raise Superintendent Jerome Puyau’s salary while teachers have not seen a recent rise in their salary.

Puyau’s previous salary of $110,130 was ranked 57th out of the 69 school district superintendents in the state of Louisiana.

With the pay-raise approved, his salary is now about $140,000, which moves him up in pay rank to 32nd among superintendents in the state.

The highest-paid superintendent in Louisiana makes about $262,000 a year, and Puayau says that in comparison, his new salary is adequate.

The Vermilion Parish School Board approved the amount of the increase, called an ‘index factor’ at 2.6; the superintendent explains how that index factor is used to come up with his new salary.

“If you take the current base salary of a teacher, multiply by 2.6, that is my salary. Which is 140,811,” says Puyau.

According to the Louisiana Department of Education, for the 2015-2016 school year, the average salary for a Louisiana teacher was about $48,000.

The average salary for a Vermilion Parish teacher was $47,000. That’s a $1,000 plus difference.

From 2011 to 2016, the average annual salary for teachers in the state has increased by $42.

Whereas, the average annual salary for teachers in Vermilion Parish has decreased by more than $2,000.

And according to U.S inflation rates from 2011 to 2016, Vermilion Parish teachers’ salary for 2016 should sit around $52,000.

That’s over $5,000 more than what the Louisiana Department of Education charts showed for that year.