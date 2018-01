Frank’s Poboys (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

Half and half fried shrimp and oyster po’boy

Address: 603 E Landry St, Opelousas, LA 70570

Hours of Operation: Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

What great grub spot should Gerald visit next? Tell him your ideas and follow all of his food adventures on Instagram!