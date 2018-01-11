Deyshia Hargrave speaks at support rally

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – With the crowd cheering, Rene Rost Middle School teacher, Deyshia Hargrave, took to the stage and immediately slammed what happened Monday night at the Vermilion Parish School Board meeting.

“Not only was I denied my first amendment rights, I was treated with shocking disrespect,” said Deyshia Hargrave.

This in response to the viral video showing a deputy marshal forcibly removing her from the meeting in handcuffs.

She was pressing for answers as to why the Superintendent was granted a $30,000 salary raise.

“I want them to see past the handcuffs in the arrest, and I want change to come from this,” said Hargrave.

That message was echoed by her colleagues at Rene Rost Middle School and other teachers who came out to show support.

“Today we are here to stand by her, and to call her friend, and to hope that all of this brings back some change. It’s been a long time coming,” said Jesica Riebel, a teacher at Rene Rost Middle School.

Hargrave pleaded for everyone who showed up at the rally, to attend school board meetings, and to stand up for what they believe in.

“Today my heart is broken for many reasons, but my will is not. What happened to me should not dissuade others from speaking out and I hope and pray that my experience will empower you, my students, young women to know that they have a voice. Use it,” said Hargrave.