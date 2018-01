LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – The Diocese of Lafayette is celebrating a milestone today.

It was 100 years ago that the Catholics in South Louisiana received a papal bull declaring the creation of the Diocese of Lafayette.

Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel will celebrate a mass this evening marking the first event of the year-long centennial celebration.

It will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Saint Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville.