Don Briggs stepping down as president of LOGA

After 26 years, President Don Briggs has announced that he is stepping down from his position as president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association.

According to a press release from LOGA, he will be pursuing other ventures aimed at helping to promote Louisiana’s oil and gas industry.

Briggs will be succeeded by Vice President Gifford Briggs. The transition is expected to begin immediately.

“Little did I know that when I arrived in Louisiana in 1964 that this would be my home and oil and gas would be my life’s work,” Briggs said in an issued statement. “I am most proud of the contributions my industry has made in Louisiana.

Specifically, after Hurricane Katrina, we were able to raise over $1 million to provide housing, fuel, and transportation for families affected by this horrendous hurricane.

I can, in full confidence, hang my hat on the accomplishments of LOGA and the advancements in the oil and gas industry.

I would like to thank my staff, our members, and the industry for their unwavering support throughout the years. I am eager to start this next venture and continue the fight for the oil and gas industry. I am confident that Gifford and all of our loyal LOGA staff will continue my work by serving the next generation of oil men and women. We must continue to celebrate Louisiana’s oil and gas industry for decades to come.”

Gifford Briggs will finalize the transition into the role of president at LOGA’s 2018 Annual Meeting in March.

Additionally, Don Briggs will be awarded with the title of President Emeritus of LOGA in acknowledgement of his years of service and sacrifice to its members and the industry.