Flood victims get extension for occupying mobile homes

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Homeowners in Louisiana’s capital are getting at least six more months to occupy mobile homes and trailers on their property while they repair damage from historic floods in 2016.

East Baton Rouge Metro Council members agreed Wednesday to extend a suspension of zoning laws that allowed residents to keep mobile homes on private property.

The Advocate reports the waiver applies to people living in privately owned temporary housing structures. In addition, hundreds of East Baton Rouge Parish residents are still living in manufactured housing units provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Flooding from heavy rains damaged or destroyed tens of thousands of homes in southeast Louisiana in August 2016.

FEMA said in a news release Wednesday that 1,965 households in Louisiana are still living in government-issued mobile homes.